歐國聯｜聖馬力諾歷史首次作客勝利　作客贏列支敦士登

A historic night for Sammarinese football:



First away win



Biggest-ever victory



First time they've scored three goals in a competitive fixture



First time they came from behind to win



First time they've finished top of a group



